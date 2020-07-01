SPRINGFIELD – With the Fourth of July just around the corner, law enforcement throughout the state are taking part in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over"campaign to keep impaired drivers off the roads. The stepped-up effort will extend through July 6.

"Our goal, as always, is to keep motorists safe," said Cynthia Watters, Illinois Department of Transportation's bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. "The decision to drive impaired has life or death consequences. That's why we're so committed to preventing this deadly behavior."

During the holiday enforcement period, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement in communities throughout the state will work to put an end to impaired driving and enforce seat belt, speeding and other traffic laws.

"If you take this precious time to celebrate, please do so responsibly," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Your loved ones and all emergency personnel want you to return home safely. We can do this together."

This Fourth of July, if you plan on drinking or using any other impairing substance, plan ahead for a sober ride home. To help ensure a safe holiday for all, remember these tips:

•Ask a sober friend or family member for a ride, call a cab, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service or stay where you are until you're sober.

•Don't let others with you drive impaired.

•Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. It is your best defense in a crash.

The July Fourth "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is funded with federal highway safety tax dollars administered by IDOT. It coincides with IDOT's "Life or Death" multimedia campaign that features real-life stories of Illinois residents killed in motor vehicle crashes.