Sammie L. Coplea, age 74, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

Sammie was born February 12, 1946, in Olney, IL, to John G. Coplea, Sr and Hazel (Paris) Coplea. He graduated from Fairfield Community High School in 1964 and received an Associate of Science Degree from Frontier Community College. Sammie retired from the United States Postal Service in 2002 after 26 years in Fairfield, IL and Newburgh, IN. He served in the US Army for 6 ½ years including Vietnam. Sammie was awarded 2 Bronze Stars for Valor, 2 Purple Hearts, 2 Air Medals, a Combat Infantry Badge and an Air Crewman Badge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

Sammie is survived by his daughter, Wendy Minor (Steve); twin sons, Brett Coplea, Brent Coplea; sister Sandra Lou Coplea; grandchildren, Tyler Lee Coplea (Jenna), Zachary Thomas Coplea, Jaya Soleil Coplea, Lelaina Grace Coplea, Cecelia Malan Coplea, Zane Lee Minor, Samantha Jean Minor, great grandchildren, Penelope Kimber Coplea, Alvin Brent Coplea.

Sammie is preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna Coplea; brother, John Coplea, Jr.; sister, Cynthia Lynn Hammack.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, IN, with Stephen Rogers officiating. Kapperman Post 44 will render full Military Rites.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Ark Crisis Center at 415 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47713.

Arrangements are being handled by BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN.

