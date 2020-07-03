NEPONSET — Last spring three corn crops were planted on area farms — one in April, one in May and one in June — all separated by inconvenient periods of rain. This year, corn producers were more or less back on the usual planting schedule.

Rural Neponset farmer Mark Miller planted this year's "Knee High By the 4th of July" field on April 21, a full six weeks ahead of last year's June 2 date. Farmers are finding the 2020 corn crop in better shape this July 4.

According to the USDA crop progress and condition report for the week ending June 7, corn planting in Illinois was 98 percent completed compared to the previous year at 65 percent and the 5-year average of 92 percent. The June 28 report had the corn condition rated at 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 55 percent good, and 12 percent excellent. The right mix of hot, sunny days and humidity interspersed with timely showers has most fields green and growing this summer.

Mary Miller, daughter of Mark and Rose Miller, this year's Star Courier "Knee High by the 4th of July Girl," measured the corn Wednesday, July 1, at 7 feet 9 inches on the family farm southeast of Neponset in Macon Township, Bureau County. “Knee-high by the Fourth of July” is an old adage used by corn farmers to measure the success of their crops come Independence Day. Since knee-high is no longer as relevant, they say corn should be “as high as an elephant's eye” by the Fourth of July, the saying coming from the Broadway musical "Oklahoma!" Last year's "knee high" measurement was 3 feet 9 inches by Hattie Rose. The tallest "knee high" measurement was 9 feet 3 inches by Rachel and Natalie Fagher in 2007. The shortest was 3 feet by even by Allison Pratt following an abnormally wet spring in 1990 in a field just a few miles from the Miller farm.

Mary is a sophomore at Kewanee High School and a member of the Kewanee FFA Chapter. Her advisor is Kindra Callahan. Mary recently took first place in the junior varsity division of the Section 3 FFA Creed Speaking LDE (Learning Development Event). Since school was closed by the pandemic, she submitted a pre-recorded video by mail delivering her memorized rendition of the Creed, then had a five minute interview with three judges who asked a variety of questions relating to the Creed in a Zoom meeting. Creed Speaking recognizes FFA members, usually in their freshman year, for their ability to present the National FFA Creed from memory and answer three questions related to it. The five-paragraph Creed outlines the organization’s values and beliefs regarding the industry of agriculture, FFA membership, and citizenship and patriotism. Mary said they had studied the Creed earlier in the school year with Mrs. Callahan so memorizing it for the competition was easier. She was also selected to attend the Illinois FFA's 212 Leadership Conference for freshman members last winter where attendees learned how to "be he one-degree difference in their personal growth." Mary said she's shy, but the conference gave her the opportunity to meet new people and improved her confidence and social skills. Her career choice is leaning toward nursing. She said scheduling will not allow her to take agriculture classes this year at KHS, but she is hoping to continue benig involved in FFA, if possible. On the farm, she helped her late grandfather, Ron Miller, raise bottle-fed goats and most recently has been helping put up hay. She and her twin sister, Lena, unload the bales from the rack into the barn where their father does the stacking. They are also raising a few head of beef heifers which Mary has enjoyed having around. At KHS, she is involved in Key Club and band, where she plays mallets in the percussion section.