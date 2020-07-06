CUBA—Harriett A. McClaughry, 80,Cuba, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday July 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born Feb. 2, 1940 in Canton, the daughter of Ralph Adrian and Isabel (McKean) Munson. She married Wilbur McClaughry Dec. 21, 1957 in Fiatt.

He survives with five children, Lewis "Monty" (Marlynna) McClaughry, Fiatt, Glenda (Ray) Postin, Lewistown, Lisa (Rod) Miller, Smithfield, Eric McClaughry, Canton, and Aaron McClaughry, Marshall; 12 grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Robert, Chase, Stacey, Brooke, Wes, Kara, Tyler, Kelly, Morgan, and Ethan; six great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Esther Lovell and Laura Sue Munson both of Canton.

Harriett was a homemaker and also owned and operated the former Flower Station in Cuba for 19 years. She was a 1958 graduate of Cuba High School. She was a member of the Cuba Christian Church where she served as Elder Emeritus. She was also a member of the Lewistown Rebekah Lodge for 62 years, and a member of the Lewistown Odd Fellows Lodge. She enjoyed bowling and baking, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Cuba Christian Church.

Burial will be at Fiatt Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cuba Christian Church, Cuba High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, Cuba Food Pantry, or the Lewistown Rebekah Lodge. To view Harriett’s life tribute video or to send condolences visit henrylange.com