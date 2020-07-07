B. Charlene Jackson, 99, of Minier, formerly of Macomb, went to be with her Lord at 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Snyder Village Healthcare Center in Metamora.

She was born on April 11, 1921 in Clinton, Illinois to Charles E. and Bertha A. Thorpe Morrison. She married Wayne Jackson on October, 31, 1942 in Peoria. He passed away on August 1, 1998.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, James and Jon Jackson and one grandson, Timothy Hensley.

Charlene is survived by four daughters, Sue (William) Hensley of Minier, Janice Qualls of Prosper, Texas, Cathy Jackson-Bruce of Minier and Kimberly (Greg) Berg of Bloomington; one son, Mark (Pam) Jackson of Colchester; one step-daughter, Sandra Booth; 17 grandchildren, Keli, Cory, Lindsey, Todd, Matthew, Jennifer, Joy, Ted, Stacy, Angie, Julie, Jereme, Gary, Andrew, Lisa, Sarah and Rachel; 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She lived in Peoria, moved to Macomb in 1944 and then to Minier. She worked as a registered nurse and was the Director of Nursing at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb for many years before her retirement.

She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Macomb and was a Deaconess.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb.

