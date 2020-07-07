BUSHNELL — The city of Bushnell announced that utility turn-offs for non-payments will resume on Aug. 11, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The city council and utility board both agreed to follow the state-suggested guidelines in March, which involved suspending utility turn-offs in non-pay situations. The city said that while municipalities were not required to follow these guidelines, they acknowledged the "trying times financially".

Bushnell’s announcement on July 7 – and plan to shut off utilities on Aug. 11 – gives residents more than the required 30-day advanced notice per the state of Illinois’ "Final Order". The shut-offs will pertain to those with past due bills that "were not kept current during that time".

"If a customer cannot pay the entire bill, the Utility Office will allow a deferred payment agreement to be signed to avoid utilities being shut off. This will give the customer 12 months to pay the back owed bill," the post reads.

Furthermore, the customer must keep all current bills paid up to date during this time. If the customer defaults on the payment arrangement or current bill, they’ll be subject to turn-off procedures and will be responsible for paying unpaid bills and turn-on charges in full before their utilities are re-connected.

"This program should help customers that were struggling with employment during the COVID-19 crisis. If you are a customer with unpaid utility bills during this timeframe, PLEASE come to the utility office and sign up for this payment arrangement," the message to Bushnell residents said.

