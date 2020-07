SPRINGFIELD-The Illinois Department of Agriculture is working hard to protect Illinois pollinators and their habitats. The Illinois Department of Agriculture FY19 Partner for Conservation program demonstrates this commitment by establishing pollinator habitats and erosion and water quality.

These efforts benefit many pollinators, including monarchs and honeybees.

To learn more, call the Illinois Department of Agriculture, (217) 524-9129 or visit their website, www.agr.state.il.us .