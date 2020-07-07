BUSHNELL — Bushnell’s YMCA has yet to re-open, but members may use the YMCA in Macomb in the meantime.

According to the YMCA of McDonough County, the offer stands for those who have a current and continuous membership at the Bushnell facility. Those who wish to start a membership at this YMCA would not pay the same fee as they would pay for the YMCA in Bushnell.

The ample space in the Macomb facility allows equipment to be spread out for social distancing purposes. The facility is conducting temperature checks and requiring the use of face masks when passing through the lobby or hallways. Those who use the facility must be members and must be 16 years in age or older.

Bushnell Mayor Robin Wilt told the city council on Monday that Bushnell’s YMCA, which the city owns, may remain closed until Phase 5 of Illinois’ re-opening plan. She said that the lack of space makes it difficult to practice social distancing and that sanitizing the machines would be a challenge.

"We don’t have anybody cleaning it and it’s just not something that we can take care of on our own at this point," Wilt said.

Wilt said that Bushnell facility members have the option of cancelling or putting their memberships on hold while the facility is closed.

