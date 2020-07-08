[Editor’s Note: Mayor Gary Moore is discussing reviving the disbanded Kewanee Human Relations Commission. This is Part 1 of a four-part series on the origin and annals of the commission. Information was gathered from Star Courier articles published from the 1960s through the 1990s.

KEWANEE — Kewanee's Black Lives Matter march on June 6 wasn't the first or only time local black and white residents have protested for justice and civil rights.

On Monday, May 4, 1964, 55 Black residents, including 45 teenagers, marched with picket signs in front of a north side roller skating rink after the owner refused to admit a Black girl who had been invited to a 13-year-old white friend's private birthday party being held there. The owner closed the rink contending he had the right to refuse entry since it was a private event.

The dispute was the first major issue taken up by a new arm of city government, the Kewanee Human Relations Commission. After both sides were brought together, and with the help of the city attorney, an assistant attorney general and the head of the Illinois Commission on Human Rights, it was determined that roller rinks were specifically mentioned under the public accommodations section of the new civil rights law and an event was not private if the purpose was to deny access to a person of color. It was found that the rink had a history of segregation, allowing Blacks to skate only on Monday nights.

The rink, located on the northeast corner of West Eighth and North Tremont streets, never reopened, was sold by the owner, Gilbert Pollock, and was reopened the following year by a new owner.

Members of the Human Relations Commission told both Black and white participants that such problems should be brought to them and an effort made to resolve them before things got out of hand.

It was a lesson for Kewaneeans about the purpose of the new commission, which had been in existence for only five months.

The roots of the Commission began in February of 1963 when Alice Andrews, wife of Kewanee attorney Harper Andrews, hosted an informal reception in her Kewanee home to introduce Roger Nathan, executive director of the Illinois Commission on Human Relations. Mrs. Andrews was a member of the state commission at the time. Among the 10 people in attendance, both Black and white was Cornelia Hubbard, president of the Kewanee Branch of the NAACP.

Nathan described the commission and its areas of concern, which included discrimination in employment, housing, health and welfare services; and equality in educational opportunities and high school dropouts.

The state commission had been formed in 1943 after race riots in Detroit and was the oldest agency of its kind in the nation. It was made official in 1947 by the state legislature. Nathan told of the necessity of developing contacts around the state to more effectively address human relations issues on the local level. The group held two more meetings, both in the home of Mayor Emerit Lindbeck who had apparently been brought on board, possibly by Mrs. Andrews or someone else at the reception in February.

On June 30, 1963, Lindbeck was one of 250 mayors and city officials invited by Gov. Otto Kerner to attend a conference at the state Capitol on civil rights and racial issues.

On returning to Kewanee, Lindbeck said speakers told of problems with human relations and fair labor practices. Kerner urged mayors "to give leadership in removing the disabilities about which Negroes so justly complain."

On Friday, July 26, less than a month after attending the Governor's conference, Mayor Lindbeck met with members of the local group, which by then was led by two ministers — Rev. Douglas Maclean, of the First Congregational Church; and Rev. John F. Crowley, of Visitation Catholic Church.

Lindbeck "gave assurance that he would consider the appointment of a municipal commission on human relations early in September" with a representative of the Illinois commission invited to attend.

The mayor presided over the meeting, held in the city council chambers and attended by Roger Nathan. Lindbeck announced that night that a permanent human relations commission would be formed in Kewanee.

He may have been motivated by chaotic events happening around the country and didn't want to see them happen here. He expressed the opinion that "the formation of the group is well-timed in view of the racial disturbances elsewhere in the nation." He said the meeting was to determine "how best people might work together to ensure full rights of citizenship to all residents of Kewanee."

In a Star Courier editorial, Jerry Moriarity wrote "The new commission will not solve problems overnight. It possibly never will. But it is an excellent starting place for action in this community...and deserves the co-operation of everyone in the community to see that tensions, particularly of a racial nature, are solved."

Next: The commission becomes a reality and gives minorities in Kewanee a voice for the first time.

Dave Clarke is a retired reporter, regional editor and columnist for the Star Courier. He has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Western Illinois University and has written many articles on the history of Kewanee's Black community.