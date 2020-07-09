CANTON-The annual, much anticipated, much beloved and much enjoyed Canton Cruise-In typically held on a Friday in June around the downtown square in Canton had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19 and, at the time, Illinois was still in Phase 3 of Restore Illinois.

While there was disappointment all around, it was understood why the event needed to be canceled for safety reasons.

However, the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, who hosts the Cruise-In each year, wasn’t about to give up so easily.

They re-imagined the event which will now be the Canton Cruise THRU Parade, to be held this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Previously, Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Carla Bobell said, "Canceling the 29th Annual Cruise-In event was not an easy thing to do but we really did not have a choice.

She continued, "There are hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles that participate in the Canton Cruise-In and thousands of people usually attend. Even if we are able to move into Phase 4 of Restore Illinois, the largest number we could have attend this event would be up to 50 people. Well, that would not work! We want to keep everyone safe during these times, so we knew we just needed to re-think this event."

The parade route will begin at the Canton High School parking lot and will head down North Main Street, and will cruise through downtown Canton. They will continue on south Main Street all the way to Linn Street. At Linn, the parade will head east and then take a left onto 1st Avenue and drive all the way down 1st Avenue back to the Canton High School parking lot. "We are working with local restaurants and retailers to offer lunch specials and unique sales or promotions that day for all the car owners and anyone who attends the parade. They will also get a map of Fulton County with highlighted parks, lakes, and museums they can take an afternoon drive" stated Bobell. "We want to help stimulate the economy in our town and county and design it to be a fun day for those who come to be in the parade and for all those who come out to watch."