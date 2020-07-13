The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire Sunday. The 840-foot amphibious assault ship experienced a backdraft overpressurization after its heating systems were turned on.

The ship is assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Dark smoke filled the skies above the San Diego Naval Base when it caught fire. USA Today reporter Elinor Aspegrin wrote that 17 sailors and four civilians were taken to local hospitals, all initially listed in stable condition.

The ship was not in active duty rotation, so only 160 sailors were on board. The Bonhomme Richard is 23 years old and has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats, and amphibious vehicles.

Three active duty ships so far have been named Bonhomme Richard. Two others were initially given the name, but construction of one of them was never completed and the other had its name changed.

The second USS Bonhomme Richard was an aircraft carrier. It served in World War II, the Korean War, and in the Vietnam War.

The first ship of that name was one that many of us learned about in school. The name is pronounced "Bnohm Reeshard," but, as a schoolboy, I pronounced it "Bonhomey Richard."

The ship was a gift to the Continental Navy by French King Louis XVI in 1779. Its American commander, John Paul Jones, named it in honor of Benjamin Franklin, whose "Poor Richard's Almanac" was a bestseller in France. The name means "My Friend Richard" or "Good Man Richard."

The ship fought in the Battle of Flamborough Head near Yorkshire. This was the battle in which Jones, receiving a request for surrender, said, "I have not yet begun to fight."

The Bonhomme Richard won the battle but sank at its conclusion. A wreck fitting the description of the ship was not found until 2014. Legal disputes between the United States and France have held up any efforts to bring the remains to the surface.

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.