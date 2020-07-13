Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and five Tier 1 members took a cautious route by electing to skip Monday morning’s workout at Wrigley Field.

The six individuals are awaiting their COVID-19 test results from Saturday. The Cubs, in a statement, stated an "overwhelming majority of test results from Saturday have already been reported," but the six individuals are waiting for further clarity later today.

Both players and coachees are designated as Tier 1 employees under the new COVID-19 guidelines for MLB.

"We’ve decided to do the prudent thing so myself and the five others will not attend this morning’s workout," Ross said in the statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we think it makes sense for the six of us to wait for clarity. Situations like this have not been a worrisome indicator of a positive test result to date."

Friday’s workout was delayed for a similar reason, but all tests were negative and the team still believes progress has been made in the process of testing procedures.

"There’s a bit of a tradeoff sometimes between timing and accuracy," President Theo Epstein said Friday. "And we would prefer accuracy."

No Cubs player has produced a positive test through Sunday, and the entire organization has been extra cautious about following health and safety protocols.

Ace pitcher Yu Darvish revealed Sunday he would have opted out of pitching the 2020 season had his teammates not followed protocols closely.