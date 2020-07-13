MACOMB — Saturday, July 11, police arrested 40-year-old Cheryl Hicks for domestic battery after allegedly clawing her husband at their Ward Street residence. It wasn’t the first visit officers made to the residence that evening, however; police said they’d been there just 30 minutes prior responding to a fighting charge reported by one of the couple’s neighbors.

When officers first arrived at 9:41 p.m., police said a neighbor had tried to step in and break up an argument between Hicks and her husband, 45-year-old Jason Hicks. Both Cheryl and Jason had been drinking and arguing over an unknown subject, police said, and Jason allegedly threw a bicycle at the neighbor, injuring his face.

Police issued Jason a ticket for fighting, but were back by 10:17 p.m. when he called to report that his wife had attacked him. Police, having seen the victim less than an hour beforehand, were able to verify scratches on his upper body which were not there before. Cheryl Hicks was arrested and taken to McDonough County Jail for domestic battery, where she was later released on a bond of $100.

