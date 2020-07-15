MACOMB, Ill. - Western Illinois University Athletics selected Bo Brasseur as its nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award. For 30 years, the program has honored the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service, and leadership of outstanding female college athletes.

Brasseur recently graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in dietetics. She left Macomb sitting atop the school's indoor (6.02 meters) and outdoor (6.25 meters) long jump records, with an esteemed career that also included 15 first-place finishes.

The Belgium native has plenty of Summit League hardware in the form of two gold medals (LJ), a silver (LJ), and a bronze (4x4). She qualified for the 2019 NCAA West Prelim.

"Bo has been a stellar example of what it means to be a consummate student-athlete," said head coach Diane Wholey.

"She has been an integral part of our program in so many ways. In every way, she personifies the consummate student-athlete every coach is looking for; her contributions as a sprinter and a jumper have been profound, but she has been equally impactful as a team leader for our program, in action and vocally. She has never hesitated to passionately encourage her teammates in practice and competitions. We are very proud of Bo's accomplishments and the impact she has had on our program."

Next, conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will then choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named this fall.

BRASSEUR'S AWARDS & ACCOLADES

2016-17 Summit League Academic Honor Roll

2017 Summit All-League (Indoor)

2019 Summit All-League (Indoor & Outdoor)

2019 Academic All-League (Indoor & Outdoor)

2020 Summit All-League (Indoor)

2020 Summit Academic All-League (Indoor & Outdoor)

WIU Indoor School Records: Long Jump (6.02m); 4x4 Relay (3:50.02)

WIU Outdoor School Record: Long Jump (6.25m)

WIU Indoor All-Time Mark: 200 (6th / 25.42)

WIU Outdoor All-Time Mark: 4x200 (7th / 1:41.43)

NCAA West Prelim (LJ / 2019)

Summit League Conference Championships: LJ (2020 / Indoor); LJ (2019 / Outdoor)