SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker announced this week that the state has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to join the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in conducting damage assessments in the area of Bureau County that experienced extensive flash flooding on May 28.

The request was submitted after initial damage assessments conducted by county officials documented more than $19 million in damages.

Storm reports show that the City of DePue received approximately 3 inches of rain in 50-minutes time period, causing flash flooding that persisted for two hours. This flooding inflicted substantial damage to residences and public infrastructure in the community.

While the initial damage assessment submitted by Bureau County identifies more than $19 million in damages, those figures must be validated by federal authorities.

In light of COVID-19, this damage assessment will be conducted virtually, according to state officials. Damage assessment teams will use maintenance records, photos and other forms of critical documentation to verify costs associated with this storm.

"If after this, additional in-person review is needed, FEMA and IEMA will utilize as few personnel as possible to ensure social distancing and may rely on windshield assessments to complete the process in a safe and timely manner," said a press release from the governor’s office.