BLOOMINGTON, IN – Earl Howard Reed, 71, of Bloomington, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington, IN.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Pastor Lawrence D. Anderson Sr. Will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the family. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

He was born July 29, 1948 in Brownsville, TN, the son of Sam and Florence Reed. Survivors include his siblings; Minnie Taylor of Illinois, Ann Wilson of Virginia, Jeanette Akbar of Indiana and Helen Burnette Carter of California, his two children, Sylvia Denise Campbell (Reed) and Nathan Kile Reed, nine grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sam (Reed) Shaw and Virginia Reed.

Earl was a Performance Arts Major at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. He was a self-employed landscaping and maintenance professional. He loved to dance, teach gymnastics, play basketball and council the local youth and had preformed many times in the Nutcracker play. Earl was a very friendly, intuitive, helpful and kind man loved by all. Most of all, he loved his family and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.