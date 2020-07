Best of Breed All Lops & Lionheads – Jessica Fackrell

Reserve Champion – Macyn McMillan

Best of Breed All Other Breeds & Crossbred – Bentley Hemphill

Reserve Champion – Roma Bride

Champion Meat Pen – Kendrick Welsh

Reserve Champion – Kenson Welsh

Champion Single Fryer – Kenson Welsh

Reserve Champion – Kendrick Welsh

Best of Show – Bentley Hemphill

Reserve – Jessica Fackrell

Roma Bride, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Senior Doe, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Rabbits, All Lops & Lionheads Senior Doe, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Junior Buck, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Junior Doe, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Rabbits, Meat Pen, Blue

Jessica Fackrell, Rabbits, Single Fryer, Blue

Bentley Hemphill, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Senior Doe, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Junior Buck, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Junior Doe, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Senior Buck, Blue

Lincoln Johnson, Rabbits, All Other Breeds and Crossbreds Senior Doe, Blue

Macyn McMillan, Rabbits, All Lops & Lionheads Senior Buck, Blue

Kendrick Welsh, Rabbits, Meat Pen, Blue

Kenlee Welsh, Rabbits, Meat Pen, Blue

Kenson Welsh, Rabbits, Meat Pen, Blue

Kendrick Welsh, Rabbits, Single Fryer, Blue

Kenlee Welsh, Rabbits, Single Fryer, Blue

Kenson Welsh, Rabbits, Single Fryer, Blue