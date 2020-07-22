Dr. Linda Carol Harrison-Thie, 67, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Macomb and a WIU alumna, passed away at her home on June 28th, 2020.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic no services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to her Uncle Carl’s memorial fund, through CoxHealth Foundation – Dr. Carl Rinker Memorial – after radiologist Carl Rinker died, his friends, family, and colleagues started this fund to help students care for their patients without financial worry. You may donate by following the link below under the Memorial tab, or you can mail a donation to: CoxHealth Foundation, PO Box 8131, Springfield, MO 65801.

