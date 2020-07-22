Michael R. Winter, 61, of Newton, IL passed away on July 19, 2020 near Aullville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to service time on Saturday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at a later date.

Michael was born on July 8, 1959 in Effingham, IL to Lyle H. and Rose A. (Kibler) Winter. Surviving is his son Steven Winter (Courtney Wilson) of Newton; his mother Rose; sister Janett Winter-Black; brother Alan (Lori) Winter; grandchildren Brayson and Jackson Winter and another grandson to arrive in December Calvin Winter. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Michael was a mechanic and a restoration specialist of Corvettes and vintage motorcycles. He also was a musician that had played in several bands in the area for years. Michael was a member of the A.M.A. and P.O.G.