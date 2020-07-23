The Galva school board met Monday night and instead of accepting the hybrid back to school plan it was tabled. It was given to the curriculum committee, Darcy Jeffries and Aaron King who will hold a special meeting Thursday night , Juy 23rd at 5 p.m.. There is only 50 able to attend, so call 932-2108 or email svanwassenhove@galva224.org to reserve your seat.

Several board members questioned whether Galva should start remotely in which students would remain at home with remote learning.

It was mentioned several times Monday night that there are COVID cases in Galva currently and Henry, Knox and Stark counties are rising in cases.

It was also a concern that most bus drivers are in their 60’s and 70’s, and some of the substitute teachers are retired teachers maybe not wanting to come in.

If students are not attending, breakfast and lunches will be able to be picked up like in the past.

It was stressed several times, that it is the Galva’s district’s goal to keep all employees, students and their families as safe as they can.

A special school board meeting will be held Wednesday, July 29th at 7 p.m. to vote on having students return or stay at home and have their classes remotely. There will be only 50 seats available, if you choose to attend, please call 932-2108 or email svanwassenhove@galva224.org.

Plans for school registration will be held as soon as the board makes their decision on a plan.

Galva schools will start their classes either way on August 18th.

If stage 5 is achieved by Illinois then full time daily in person instruction will move forward.

The following is part of the back to school plan presented Monday night.

Kindergarten through grades 3 would report to school each day and have a full schedule. Grades 4-12 are better able to learn remotely. A shorter schedule will and allow older siblings to be home as younger siblings board and exit buses.

Class sizes will be 8-12 students. This will be achieved by adding sections to grades K through 3rd and alternating in-person and remote learning in grades 4-12.

The Galva district can’t eliminate all risks but following IDPH and Using COVID specific procedures designed for the Galva district will hopefully limit risk.

Grades K-3rd would attend school 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and only participate in limited remote plans and students in

Grades 4th-6th will attend school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half will attend Tuesday/Thursday and the other half Wednesday/Friday. Mondays are for students with Tier III RTI plans and students with IEP’s . Mondays will also be used for students who need extra help as some have gotten behind after the remote learning from March to May.

Students will have instruction basically in Math ,Reading and Language Arts.

Students in grades 7-8 would attend school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Half of the students will attend Tuesday/Thursday and the other half will attend Wednesday/Friday. Students will eat in the gym or outside.

Grades 9-12 will attend 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with half attending Tuesday/Thursday and the other half Wednesday/Friday with the days divided in 6 periods.

For a list of all of the Stage 4 directives go to www.galva224.org.

Mobile hotspots will be placed at locations around Galva for those not having access to the internet.

All students and staff will wear masks unless eating or outside social distanced.

If a parent opts for their student attend with remote learning. Grades K-3 will be given a packet/workbook, grades 4-12 will have internet based classes. Grades will be issued.

Air conditioning units may not be used when students are present, with cool dry air currents circulating germs. Rooms should be cooled prior to student arrival and while students are out of the classroom. Classes can be held outside with social distancing. If extreme heat is in the forecast, district administration may make a decision to use remote learning on those days.

All students will be scanned each day for temperatures before entering the buildings. They will also be scanned before boarding the bus.

If the virus seems to be spreading in our community, the district can made the decision to go to remote learning which will be about 5 hours per day.

Superintendent Doug O’Riley reported that Galva has used money to purchase sanitizing equipment for the buildings.

The board unanimously approved for the following employment reassignments during hybrid and remote learning:

*Amanda Dynes to kindergarten

*Heather Sellers to first grade

*Carol Kitterman to second grade

*Anna Olson to third grade

*Josh Harris to K-12 PE/secondary math