CANTON-The Spoon River College athletic department is hosting a three-day basketball camp Aug. 4−6, and a baseball hitting camp Aug. 29. Both will be held on the Canton Campus.

The basketball camp will be run by head coach Chance Jones and members of his team, and held in the Multi-Purpose Building.

Boys and girls in third through fifth grade will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and boys and girls in sixth through eighth grade will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The cost is $35 per participant and a t-shirt is included.

A high school elite camp for ninth through twelfth grade boys only will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The cost of the camp is $50 per participant, and a t-shirt is included. For more information, email Chance.Jones@src.edu.

The baseball hitting camp will be run by head coach John Kurtz and members of his team, and held at the SRC ball field. In case of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled or fully refunded.

It is for those ages 8 to 18 and the cost is $30, which includes a t-shirt. The registration deadline to get a t-shirt is Aug. 15. For more information email John.Kurtz@src.edu.

Register online for the camps at www.bit.ly/SRCCamps. Both events have also been posted on the Spoon River College Athletics Facebook page.

The Canton Campus is located at 23235 N. County Hwy. 22.