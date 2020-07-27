MACOMB — Wesley United Methodist Church’s Streaming Waters project has donated $1,075 to Genesis Garden towards an outdoor deck railing project at the family emergency shelter on East Carroll Street.

According to John Curtis, Genesis Garden’s executive director, the project involves building a railing on the outside deck and staircase for safety purposes. It may also include replacing an old cellar door.

Streaming Waters organizer Carolyn Groves said the community service project’s plans to help county residents with cleanup and light construction projects hit a snag due to COVID-19. But they still wanted to give back to the community in a meaningful way, so they decided to support the building project at the emergency shelter.

