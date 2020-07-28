NORRIS – Dorothy J. Rawley, 98, Norris, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sunset Manor in Canton.

She was born April 3, 1922, to Luny Byrd Steagall and Virgie (Mitchell). They both preceded her in death.

Dorothy first married Westmorland Davis Mitchell. He preceded her in death in 1961.

She is survived by her husband Harold Rawley, whom she married in November of 1962

Also surviving are five sons, Paul (Judy) Mitchell, Oklahoma, James Mitchell, Norris, Thomas Mitchell, Florida, Richard (Jessie) Mitchell, Pekin, and Stephen (Martha) Mitchell, Norris; numerous grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death is one son, Donald Mitchell, one stepson, Cecil Rawley; three brothers, Garland Steagall, Edward Steagall, and Ernest Steagall and one sister, Mary Yocum.

Dorothy was a hairdresser at Dorothy’s Beauty Shop in Norris. In the past, she had been a member of the Assembly of God Church for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and painting. She also enjoyed many winters in Zolfo Springs, Florida.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton.

Burial will be held immediately following the services at Orendorff Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Disabled Veteran’s Foundation.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com