CANTON/MACOMB-Jordan Rouse and Tysin Stone have been awarded MidAmerica National Bank’s Great Start Scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. The Great Start Scholarships were created to help students get a "great start" on their education.

Jordan Rouse is a recent graduate of Macomb High School, where he was a member of National Honor Society and involved in Rotary Interact, Speech Team and many theatrical productions. He is active in Boy Scouts and recently completed his Eagle Scout Project. He will be starting his freshman year at Western Illinois University this fall and is planning to major in History Education to become a history teacher at the high school level and eventually pursue advanced degrees to instruct at the college level.

Tysin Stone graduated from Lewistown High School this year, where he was a member of National Honor Society and active in football, baseball, marching, concert band, and jazz ensemble. He plans to play baseball and study biological science at Spoon River College in the fall. After SRC, he intends to continue his education the University of Illinois and obtain a position with a local company in the Central Illinois area.

Jordan and Tysin were each presented with $500 scholarships that will be applied to their college tuition.