MIDDLE GROVE-Camp Big Sky received the Community Art Grant through the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to support the Accessible Art Outdoors program in 2020.

Accessing Art Outdoors provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to actively engage in the creative process and express themselves through the creation of art in nature. Every participant is given the opportunity to select the medium of their project and take their art home to share with their family.

"The ability to express oneself creatively through art is an important outcome for those we serve to potentially manage their behavior, provide a sense of calm, increase their self-awareness, develop interpersonal skills, especially during group participation, and reduce stress. We wish to express our deep appreciation to the Fritz and Doris S. Reuling Charitable Fund for their support, confidence in our organization and belief in our mission through this contribution," said Amanda Atchley, Executive Director.

New this year, Camp Big Sky collaborated with Snowman Studios – Taylor Snowman—to provide two Art in Nature Workshops for campers. Workshops provided in July consisted of - Nature Art Part 1: paper mache fish and leaf designs, done on small canvases with tissue paper and acrylic paints.

Nature Art Part 2: leaf, flower, and pinecone paintings, mandalas, and watercolor resist rubbings.

Camp Big Sky provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to access, discover, learn and enjoy the outdoors; all at no costs for day services, provided at their camp location in northern Fulton County near Middle Grove.

For more information on making a reservation, volunteering, or contributing visit www.campbigsky.org or contact: Amanda Atchley exec@campbigsky.org or 309-258-6002.