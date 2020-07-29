Pre-Kindergarten Remote Learning Plan

Attendance

Students will be required to sign in through TeacherEase for daily attendance of 2.5 hours per day.

Lessons

Lessons will be a combination of morning messages, group lessons for core instruction, small group or individual lessons for assessment.

Weekly Second Step (social emotional) lessons.

Weekly Family Connection lessons based on topic.

Communication

Pre- K Teacher will utilize Seesaw as a learning platform during remote learning.

Monthly newsletter and calendar will be sent home.

St. Marie and Newton Elementary Remote Learning Plan

Attendance:

Daily attendance and engagement of students is expected for a minimum of 5 clock hours per day for the duration of remote learning.

Student attendance will be taken via the TeacherEase parent portal through the e-learning attendance feature.

Technology & Platforms:

Students in Grades K-2 will have iPads and will use Seesaw for the online learning platform to access assignments and content during remote learning.

Students in Grades 3-6 will have Chromebooks and will use Google Classroom to access their assignments and content.

Communication:

K-6 teachers will use a streamlined parent communication app to keep parents informed and up-to-date on assignments, projects and content.

Teachers will communicate with students and parents, via TeacherEase email, phone, the parent communication app, and online learning platforms, Seesaw (K-2)/Google Classroom (3-6).

Teachers will have established remote learning office hours to provide remote learning instruction and assist students.

Classes & Grading

Students will register for school on TeacherEase whether they are participating in remote learning or in-person instruction.

Once a student has decided to participate in remote learning or in-person instruction, that decision must be honored for the duration of the grading period. (SME & NE are on Trimesters.)

Assignments will be posted on the online learning platform and will be similar to the assignments given during in-person instruction.

All timelines will be concurrent as much as possible with in-person learning.

Assessments will be given on a similar timeline to that of in-person instruction.

Assignments will be graded the same as in-person learning.

Students will not be on a Pass/Fail grading system, but rather, the traditional grading system for their grade level. For K & 1, students will participate in Standards Based Grading. For students in Grades 2-6, letter grades (A, B, C, D, F) will be given.

Grades will be recorded in TeacherEase.

Jasper County Junior High & Newton Community High School Remote Learning Plan

Students desiring to participate in remote learning need to register in the same manner as in-person learning students.

Daily Requirements

Daily Attendance / Participation will be expected and monitored with the minimum expectation of 5 clock hours of participation and learning taking place.

Work will be assigned with deadlines that will mirror what is being assigned in their classroom to In-Person students.

Quizzes and Tests will be administered on a timeline similar to the timeline being used with in-person students.

Assignments/projects/homework will be graded the same as in-person learning.

All timelines will be concurrent with in-person learning.

Communication

7-12 Grade Teachers will utilize Google Classroom to post Assignments, Notes, Resources, in some cases video of lessons from their classes, and to communicate with students. Teachers will also be able to respond to parent/student questions via school email and phone calls.

Google Classroom has a feature where teachers can invite guardians to access their individual student’s information.

Office hours will be available for students to contact individual teachers. (For example- a student can use Google Meet, phone conference, or email with a teacher during that time.)

Grades can be accessed through TeacherEase just like in-person.

Teachers will provide students with a weekly schedule of assignments and expectations.

Parents and guardians will receive midterm reports and other necessary information regarding grades, attendance, etc. the same as in-person students.

Technology

Students should have their Chromebooks from last year. Incoming freshmen will receive a Chromebook at the start of school for both Remote Learning and In-Person Learning

If a student has internet connectivity issues or technical difficulties with school issued devices - please contact the school office in the respective building your child would attend in person learning.

Class Requirements

Students will have a 5-day grace period to change from Remote to In-Person or vice versa just like the timeline to change classes at the beginning of a semester.

Once a student has decided on Remote or In-Person learning, that decision must be honored until the next grading period. For JCJH- that is quarterly; at NCHS that is semester.

Shop classes and Clinicals will not be allowed for remote learners. (Examples: welding, automotive, construction, CNA).

Dual Credit classes will be allowed at this time.

Behind the Wheel Driver’s Education will not be permitted to Remote Learners.

Students will receive letter grades for the semester- NOT Pass/Fail

Grades, Grade Point Averages and graduation requirements will be in effect and fully implemented per the student handbook.

Special Education Remote Learning Plan

Remote Learning Plans- All plans will be individualized to the student’s individual needs.

Plans will be developed at Annual reviews by the IEP team. In the event of a remote learning session before the student’s annual review, the case manager will contact the parent and create a remote learning plan with the parent.

Remote learning plans will address all goals and objectives as well as accommodations.

Accommodations will be discussed and may need to be modified but will be agreed upon by the teacher and parent.

Resource

Teachers will utilize google classroom for their own students.

The teachers will also be a part of the general education classroom so they will be able to accommodate and assist students with general education work.

Teachers provide interventions through google meets or Zoom.

Teachers will conduct group lessons and individual lessons to address goals and objectives through a virtual platform.

Teachers will progress monitor through a virtual platform.

Teachers or aides will pre-record tests so students are able to have tests read aloud.

Cross Categorical Classrooms

Teachers will utilize google meets and Zoom for group instruction and individual instruction for core curriculum.

Teachers will also work with students individually through a google meets or zoom to work on goals and objectives.

Teachers will conduct group lessons and individual lessons to address goals and objectives through a virtual platform.

Teachers will progress monitor through a virtual platform.

Teachers or aides will pre-record tests so students are able to have tests read aloud.

Cross Categorical paraprofessionals will assist general education curriculum

Speech Language

Will provide virtual therapy or teletherapy to work on goals and objectives.

Speech Pathologists will also provide extra practice to the parents to address goals and objectives.

Minutes

Minutes will be determined on an individual basis based on the student’s current percentages in special education and the student’s individual needs.

Combination of virtual, telephone, videos, emails, and work assigned.

Minutes will consist of group meetings, individual meetings, and providing accommodations to the students for testing and general education assignments.

Special education time will be included in the 5 clock hours of remote learning, it will not be in addition to that time.