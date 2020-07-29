The Spoon River College Office of Community Outreach hasn’t been able to offer many face to face offerings due to COVID-19 but they have managed to still engage the community in education. Typically this time of year the Community Outreach Office is offering Summer Youth Programs and working on building a full fall schedule. Due to the pandemic many are not comfortable being in the classroom so many classes and programs are being put on hold until its safe for larger groups to gather.

What the Community Outreach Office has been able to do is offer some FREE fun and educational opportunities through Facebook. Opportunities include photography tutorials, cooking videos, and fun experiments for youth to try.

Rob Kirkham is the Director of the Spoon River College Rushville Center. Rob also teaches a variety of classes for Spoon River College and the Office of Community Outreach. This summer Rob has been creating short videos providing photography tips and tricks. Videos have included trail camera photography, how to find wildlife to photograph, taking photos of dragonflies, poplar photography apps, photographing during the golden hour and other hours, and how to make star trail photography.

Erin Orwig is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Spoon River College Macomb Campus. Erin also teaches technology classes, summer youth programs, and other classes for Spoon River College and the Office of Community Outreach. This summer Erin and her daughters, Morgan and Natalie, have been doing fun at home projects that they have been sharing on Facebook through Spoon River College Community Outreach. Experiments include making a solar oven to make S’mores, testing the strength of spaghetti, making bubble foam, paper marbling, and making fizzy bath salts. Videos also included some yummy recipes. Erin and her daughters demonstrate making an ice cream sandwich cake, garlic parmesan chicken and rice in the instant pot, and lasagna in the instant pot.

To see these videos go to Facebook and search for Spoon River College Community Outreach. Make sure to like the page when you are there.

To learn more about Community Outreach at Spoon River College visit them online at www.src.edu/outreach or visit their registration site at https://src.augusoft.net. For questions contact the Spoon River College Macomb Community Outreach Office at 309-833-6031.