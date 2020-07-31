FLORA CITY COUNCIL – REGULAR MEETING

CITY HALL

131 EAST SECOND STREET

FLORA, ILLINOIS

AUGUST 3, 2020 – 4:30 P.M.

OPENING CEREMONIES

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

INVOCATION

PUBLIC COMMENTS

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVE AGENDA FOR THE AUGUST 3, 2020 FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

CONSENT AGENDA

APPROVE MINUTES OF THE FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING OF JULY 20, 2020

APPROVE MINUTES OF PUBLIC HEARING OF JULY 20, 2020

APPROVE SCHEDULE OF BILLS FOR PERIOD ENDING JULY 28, 2020

REGULAR BUSINESS

MAYOR MIKE STANFORD

COMMISSIONER RICK SLAUGHTER

COMMISSIONER MIKE GENTHE

COMMISSIONER PHIL WILEY

COMMISSIONER LINDA SPICER

CITY ATTORNEY BOB COBLE

CITY CLERK BECKY BURGESS

CITY TREASURER JEREMY HENDERSON

CHIEF OF POLICE GUYE DURRE

1) Purchase 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe - $38,108.00 from Miles Chevrolet

(City will be reimbursed $23,300.00 through a grant)

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS & BUILDING/ZONING OFFICIAL CHAD BAYLES

1) Transfer Brent Winka to Cemetery Sexton effective August 3, 2020 at the rate of $29.77 perhour.

2) Transfer J.C. Masters to 1st Year Gas Apprentice effective August 3, 2020 at the rate of $27.98 per hour.

3) Transfer Dakota Woods to Meter Reader effective August 3, 2020 at the rate of $28.48 per hour.

4) Transfer Colton Durre from 3rd shift Operator to 2nd shift Operator effective August 3, 2020 (shift change only).

5) Hire Steve Rose as WWTP 3rd shift Operator effective August 3, 2020 at the rate of $27.58 plus shift differential.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC WORKS TOBY RINEHART

FIRE CHIEF BRUCE DICKEY

CLOSED SESSION

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(1) The appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(2) Collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(3) The selection of a person to fill a public office, as defined in this Act, including a vacancy in a public office, when the publicbody is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the public body is given power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(5) The purchase or lease of real property for the use of the public body, including meetings held for the purpose of discussing whether a particular parcel should be acquired.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(6) The setting of a price for sale or lease of property owned by the public body.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(11) Litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting.

OPEN SESSION

Any Action Required from Closed Session

ADJOURN