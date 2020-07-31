John V. Simshauser, 96, passed on July 28, 2020 in Pompano Beach, Florida. He was born on December 23, 1923 in Bloomington, Illinois, where he grew up with his parents, Val and Daisy, and brothers Louis and Walter. He served in the U.S. Army 1943-46 as an infantry rifleman in France and Germany. During those years, he fought in some of World War II's bloodiest battles, and earned the Bronze Star. He was humbly proud of his service and a patriotic American.

John graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University, where he met his first wife, Louise Tonigan. They moved to Philadelphia, where he earned a Master's in Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and then to Chicago, where he earned a law degree from John Marshall Law School Law School. He pursued his legal career in Springfield, Illinois and moved to Macomb, Illinois in 1961 to become a partner in the firm Berry, Leighty and Simshauser. He practiced there until his retirement.

In Macomb, John served on the Boards of the YMCA and Public Library, and made many other contributions to the community. He stayed keenly abreast of world affairs and, through a strong sense of civic duty, was involved with several political campaigns.

John and Louise had three children and their marriage ended in divorce. In 1976, he married Betty Lou Witter of Bushnell, Illinois, and in 2000, they happily moved to The Villages in Florida. They were excellent dancers, loved golfing, and belonged to many social groups there. He and his loved ones were blessed that he retained his sharp intellect, sense of humor, and concern for his family until his final days.

John was preceded in death by his beloved Betty Lou in 2014, and his parents and brothers. He is survived by his sons, Andy of Good Hope, Illinois and Peter (Sandee) of Newton, Massachusetts, and his daughter Katherine of Boca Raton, Florida; his seven grandchildren Ryan, Derek, Erin, Lara, John Charles, Mary Katherine and Elizabeth; and by his nephew Val. He was a true gentleman and a straight arrow who had keen judgement yet showed loving kindness to all, and will be missed dearly.

Because of the pandemic, a military interment of his ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McDonough County YMCA in Macomb, Illinois (www.macombymca.org).

Online obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/deerfield-beach-fl/john-simshauser-9287926.