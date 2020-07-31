As a family survivor of elder abuse who is working to change Illinois law, I often hear from others around the state who are trying to protect their elder and themselves from what I call "in-family elder abuse. Today, one of those calls came from a farm couple in McDonough County.

As I write, a family member is manipulating an elder with dementia to evict his own brother and sister-in-law from the family farmhouse. This farm couple has already been told they can no longer farm the land that goes with the house.

Anybody who’s ever been in this kind of situation knows that it takes years off your life. You also quickly learn that there is no way to stop a member of your own family from secretly misappropriating your elderly father or mother’s power of attorney by taking advantage of their sudden health collapse or loss of independence. Once those powers are misappropriated, big checks can secretly be written on your elder's accounts, beneficiaries on trusts and investment accounts can be switched, and so on, all initially in secret. Physically and emotionally isolating the elder is another way to keep the elder under control and to keep abusive transactions concealed.

Four years after learning of this abuse and going to court to try to restore his mother’s original estate plan, made while she was still sound of mind--and to restore his legal agency in his mother's affairs--this McDonough County farmer still cannot plant and harvest a crop.

The biggest disappointment of all is that family members and even banks can report such manipulation of an elder with dementia to Adult Protective Services, but APS cannot or will not do as it promises and "put a stop to the abuse."

All a family should ever need to prove is that a power of attorney and estate plan were changed AFTER a medical diagnosis of incompetence due to dementia. APS should be able simply to compare the dates on that diagnosis record with any appointments and documents signed by the elder after that date which revoke or change previous, longstanding appointments.

If APS or a court could only do this without deferrals and delays, we could stop the majority of financial elder abuse. And that's all most families suffering from elder abuse want--to stop the abuse in its tracks and reverse any financial harm to the elder and other family victims.

Nobody wants to bring a criminal case against an immediate family member any more than our state's attorneys want to prosecute financial abuse cases where the abuser is a family member instead of a professional caregiver or scammer of some kind. And yet, that's exactly what 76 percent of the elder abuse case that come to APS are--"all in the family."

Certainly, there must be some way to deter or stop this kind of abuse without waiting until after the elder has died and the damage has been done. Without protracted civil litigation that drags on so long it then goes to probate--or after-the-fact criminal prosecutions that are also too late to protect the victims from so much loss and harm.

Nothing can make up for the emotional and financial violence of elder abuse that is allowed to go unchecked through an elder's entire end-of-life.

Sandy Baksys

Springfield