In a just world, Donald Trump would be tried and convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Herman Cain. The former Republican presidential candidate attended the Trump political rally in Tulsa.

Cain did not wear a face mask and did not engage in social distancing. Ten days later, he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. He died last Thursday at age 74.

President Trump wanted his Tulsa rally packed with people who were within hollering and (unintentionally, most likely) spitting distance. He wanted at least 20,000 people there. Fortunately, some MAGA followers are smarter than some give them credit for being and only 6,000 showed up.

Trump. of course, cannot be convicted for Cain's death. He did not have Cain specifically in mind when he invited people into the potential Tulsa virus pit.

But Trump has killed many by robbing America of precious months while he ignored COVID-19 in the belief that it would just go away. Trump is an ignorant man who, in the case of Herman Cain, allowed a better man to die.

Ari Fleischer, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, spoke about Cain to Fox News. "He just had this affability, this kindness, this hearty big laugh," Fleischer said. "He lit up rooms where he was...just an enchanting man."

In his younger days, Herman Cain worked for the Navy as a rocket scientist. He later had success as a business CEO, most notably for Godfather's Pizza, was a Republican candidate for president, and later a contributor to Fox News and Newsmax and had his own radio show in Atlanta.

Following the debacle in Tulsa, President Trump has apparently given up on his dream of packing stadiums with people. Had he come to this conclusion earlier, Herman Cain would still be alive.

