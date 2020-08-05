Businesses and institutions have gradually reopened to customers, as they attempt to emerge from a months-long shutdown forced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that broke out earlier this year.

Some restaurants have recently reopened their dining rooms after weeks and months of an outdoor-only and carryout options. Professional sports are again playing live competitions before empty stands. Most schools are planning to reopen with traditional classroom instruction combined with an online component that will safely limit the number of students in classrooms.

These carefully planned arrangements are an attempt to bring back businesses that have been suffering from forced closure due to the pandemic. But these businesses, schools and sports leagues bear a great responsibility toward public health. It is not enough for employees, faculty, staff and athletes to wear protective masks or practice social distancing. Students, clients and customers must also be responsible for their own and others’ health and safety.

Restaurants that have elected to reopen indoor seating have halved their seat capacity by removing about half the number of tables and chairs and have spaced the remaining tables and chairs within the required 6 feet. These proprietors have also removed some bar stools to restrict the number of customers within safe distancing.

Restaurant employees, including wait staff and cashiers, are required to wear masks. But some have not followed this rule. A couple of eateries in Springfield were recently cited by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health for not following safety rules put in place during the pandemic. One was cited because employees were not wearing masks, and another had not safely distanced its tables and chairs within the recommended the 6 feet of spacing.

Many students of all ages will soon return to school buildings and college campuses that had remained mostly empty during the past five months. Administrators have spent much time preparing for a new model of learning during the pandemic that will restrict any physical contact and regulate interpersonal communication to safe distances beneath covered mouths and noses. Some classes will provide online-learning options and all will limit and regulate the number of students allowed within a classroom at a time. Classrooms, hallways and buildings have been scoured and scrubbed. Tabletops, chairs and other surfaces will also be regularly wiped down after each use. But this will only succeed if all involved heed warnings and keep themselves 6 feet from others, regularly wash their hands and wear masks.

These precautions and strict adherence to the safety precautions should help us attempt to regain a semblance of life as we knew it. But these attempts to get back some sense of normalcy may only succeed if we collectively take responsibility for ourselves, in order to protect ourselves as well as others.

It’s scary to learn that more Major League Baseball players are testing positive for the coronavirus just two weeks into the new shortened season. It’s disappointing to hear that some of those players may have ignored quarantine criteria and may have recently contracted the virus after visiting a casino.

It’s just as disappointing to see the reoccurring videos of young people who insist on congregating en masse and ignoring any safety provisions or to hear our nation’s president simply shrug off the pandemic as being "it is what it is."

The pandemic has been politicized since its emergence in this country. Some leaders and lawmakers have dismissed the virus, and some have ignored the call for self-responsibility and safety precautions. This is why and how Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert tested positive last week. Before being forced to self-quarantine, the representative had refused to wear a mask anytime or anywhere because, like other fellow members of the U.S. House and Senate, he said it unnecessary because he was tested regularly and had not tested positive.

Covid-19 has proven to be a difficult and highly transmittable virus. Even the best preventative measures may not be enough. The time may or may not be right to reopen. So, as we prepare to get our lives back, within a heightened sense of safety and security, take every precaution and the responsibility to keep yourself and others around you safe.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.