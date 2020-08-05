Voters in Henry County are being offered a vote-by-mail option in this November's election because of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, but they'll also have the choice to cast a ballot by hand.

Last week, county voters began receiving vote-by-mail applications that included a notice encouraging them to vote by mail because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

But voting by mail won’t be the only option for voters, according to Henry County Clerk Barb Link. She said all polling places in Henry County, with the addition of a polling place at the Henry County Courthouse, will be available to voters on Nov. 3.

"Absolutely every single polling place in the county will be open," said Link. "We are offering all kinds of options to make voting easier."

Link is assuring voters that polling places will be following stringent safety guidelines to ensure the safety of the polling judges, as well as the public. Mask wearing by voters is encouraged, she said, and for the safety of poll workers, plexiglass screens will separate them from the public. Gloves, masks and sanitizers will be provided upon request and the judges will sanitize pens and voting booth surfaces in between voters.

But for residents wishing to avoid in-person voting, residents who received an application can return it in order to receive a ballot at home. Once the ballots are received by voters, Link said residents should fill them out and send them back as soon as they can.

"When they decide who they want to vote for and mark the ballot, send it in," Link said.

Link also addressed recent misconceptions about the process, including both the number of stamps required to send back the ballot and the difference between absentee and mail-in voting.

Link said in Illinois, the term "absentee voting" is no longer applicable. In the past, Illinois required that voters provide a reason to vote by mail, but that rule was changed, and now anyone can vote by mail for any reason, she said.

She said ecent social media posts suggesting that two stamps are required o mail back the ballot doesn’t apply in Henry County. According to Link, the envelopes used by Henry County require only one postage stamp to mail.

As soon as the ballots are received at the courthouse, Link said a group of judges, both Republicans and Democrats, process the ballots and prepare them to be counted on election day.

Link said she doesn’t see an increase in voting by mail as a problem. Instead, she said unofficial results of the election should be available for Henry County on election eve, but the law requires another 14 days to count any mail-in ballots that may trickle in after Nov. 3.

"If it comes in the mail and is postmarked by midnight on election day, we will count them," Link said.

After that 14-day period, Link must certify the election results.

Link also wanted voters to understand that even though they recently received the application for vote-by-mail, they weren’t required to send those applications back if they planned to vote in person.

"If someone gets an application in the mail and wants to vote at their polling place or come to the courthouse, they do not have to send back the application," she said.

Voters who wish to vote by mail should sign the application and submit it through mail delivery or in-person delivery to the Henry County Clerk/Recorder. Other methods for submission include sending a scanned copy of the application to blink@henrycty.com or printing an application from www.henrycty.com.

Applications for vote-by-mail ballots must be received by Oct. 29 if sent through the mail. Voters should begin receiving their ballots in the mail starting on Sept. 24.

Residents who didn’t receive a ballot or have questions can contact the clerk’s office at (309) 937-3575.