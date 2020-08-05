KEWANEE - Mabel J. Harper, 95, of Galesburg, formerly of Kewanee, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Heartland Manor Care in Galesburg. Mabel was born January 27, 1925, the daughter of Frank W. and Ida O. (Hixson) Boham. Mabel married Jerry Harper on May 29, 1945 in Paris Island, SC; he preceded her in death on May 15, 1992.

Mabel is survived by two daughters, Belinda Craig, Galesburg, Nancy Harper, Bartlesville, OK; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one niece and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Vicki J. Kubiak; son, Jerry "JD" Harper; and one brother, Daniel Boham.

Mabel was a CNA at Kewanee Public Hospital. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Mabel enjoying baking bread, sewing and dancing.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Jon Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of service on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Face masks are recommended and social distancing to be observed. Memorials may be made to family for a memorial to be established. Please leave an online condolence for Mabel’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.