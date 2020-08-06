MACOMB — Chief Curt Barker would like to announce the arrest of Martinez Jackson (34) on a Homicide Warrant from Cook County Illinois.

Macomb Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Carey Ave. in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they determined that the residence had been damaged by another individual. Jackson was not involved in the incident but lived at the residence with the caller. When Officers checked Jackson’s information, he had a warrant from Cook County for Homicide.

Jackson was arrested on the warrant and transported to McDonough County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.