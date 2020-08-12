Entering Grades, 4, 5 - $50
Monday, August 17 - Thursday, August 20
9:00 - 11:00 am
Richland County Elementary School Gymnasium
Entering Grades, 6-8 - $50
Monday, August 17 - Thursday, August 20
11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Richland County Elementary School Gymnasium
CAMP APPLICATION
Camper’s Name!__________________________________________________________________
School!__________________________________________________________________________
Grade Fall ’20! 4! 5! 6! 7! 8
T-Shirt Size (circle one)
! Youth Sizes -! S! M! L! Adult Sizes -! S! M! L! XL!
Mailing Address! __________________________________________________________________
City!______________State!________Zip!_________________Phone!________________________
Cost:! ! $50.00
Make check payable to:! Olney Tiger Basketball
Safety guidelines will be followed. Camper’s temperature will be checked before entering the gym, campers will stay in
same small groups throughout camp, campers will need to bring their own water, and masks will be required.
It is preferred that camp registration be mailed to Rob Flanagan, 1307 Shawn Lane, Olney, IL 62450. In addition,
registration forms will be accepted 30 minutes before your sessions begins on Tuesday morning. Camp application and
parental consent forms are required to participate in camp activities. If you have any questions call Rob Flanagan
(393-7072 or 320-0856). Feel free to make copies of the application and parental consent (below) forms.
PARENTAL CONSENT FORM
I understand that neither Richland County High School, the Directors, nor anyone connected with the camp will assume
any responsibility for medical, dental, or other expenses incurred as a result of accidents sustained during, or as a result
course of instruction given by the camp staff.
Parent’s Signature!__________________________________________________________________________
Name of Insurance Company!________________________________________________________________________