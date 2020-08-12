Raymond G. Fuhr, 79, of Georgetown, Texas passed away on Saturday, August, 8, 2020 at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home, Georgetown, Texas on Friday, August 14th at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be held prior to the celebration from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Urn burial will follow at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Traverse City, Michigan.

Raymond Gene Fuhr was the first of identical twin sons born to Charles and Ruthmary (Dunbar) Fuhr on July 25, 1941 in Washington, Iowa. In the summer of 1945, the family moved to Geneseo, IL where Ray was raised and attended school. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1959 and went on to Central College in Pella, Iowa, graduating in 1964. He later received a Master’s Degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL.

While at Central College, Ray’s neighbor from Geneseo set him up on a blind date with her sorority sister, Marcia Polmeteer. Ray and Marcia were married on December 18, 1965 in Geneseo and together they raised four children. Following in his father’s footsteps in education, Ray began his teaching and coaching career at Cambridge, IL High School. After a stint in the business world as Geneseo City Clerk and as Regional Business Manager for Deutz-Allis Tractor Company, he returned to education as a school administrator in Ogallala, NE and Pierce, NE. He eventually returned to Illinois and finished his educational career as an administrator, teacher and coach in Mattoon, IL, where he retired in 2003.

Having been the son of a coach, Ray was an avid sports fan and an even bigger golfer. While at Central College, Ray was an inaugural member of the Central College Men’s Golf Team. He was also a proud former club champion of Geneseo Country Club. His golf days continued well into his retirement where he enjoyed friendly competitive banter with his twin brother and his Sun City, TX golf buddies.

Outside of golf, he was a huge Iowa Hawkeyes fan, rarely missed a chance to watch a broadcast of his beloved Chicago Cubs, and loved meeting up with his friends for morning coffee. He also coached Little League sports for each of his four children and enjoyed attending as many of his grandkids’ sporting events and competitions as possible. As a history buff, he enjoyed traveling by car with his wife and seeing as many historical monuments and markers as possible.

Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia, of Georgetown, TX; beloved children Kent (Susan) Fuhr of Austin, TX; Kevin (Jennifer Tammen) Fuhr of Oak Park, IL; Kimberly Fuhr of Romeoville, IL; and Kristopher (Sara Obstarczyk) Fuhr of New York, NY. Also surviving are his dear four grandchildren, Derek Fuhr of Austin, TX; Madison Fuhr of Romeoville, IL; and Amiotte and Anthony Fuhr of Oak Park, IL; as well as aunt Shirley (Dunbar) Maxwell of Kearney, NE; uncle Glenn Dunbar of Daytona Beach, FL; numerous cousins; two nieces; and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Roy Fuhr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ray’s name to the Central College Men’s Golf Program, 812 University Street, Box 5200, Pella, IA 50219.

For those unable to make it to the service, the event will be live broadcast via a link provided in Ray’s obituary on the Ramsey Funeral Home website.

