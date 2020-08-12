MACOMB – For Macomb fall athletics, getting players and teams clearance to begin practice was step number one.

And while there are many steps that need to be taken to have a successful campaign this fall, one of the more important ones is putting together a schedule for the teams.

Due to current guidelines and restrictions, Macomb can only play teams in its conference or COVID region.

While that may not be a problem come winter for sports like basketball, fall sports could face a hard time when it comes to finding someone to compete against.

Invitationals are also tough as limits on participants make it difficult to get multiple teams in one place.

For squads like the Bomber swimmers, who do not have a conference to call home, the task of filling out the schedule has become difficult.

"We started out our schedule, we originally had planned 11 girls’ meets this year, mostly invitationals which would exceed the 50-person limit at any facility," Macomb swim coach Megan Pittman said. "A lot of our other meets are outside our COVID area, of our originally scheduled 11, I think we’ve only been able to keep two, so we’re looking for nine or 10 dual meets for our schedule.

"The difficult thing for Macomb swimming is, we don’t have a conference and most of the schools close to us are smaller schools and don’t have swimming. We’ve always had to travel a little, that’s why our schedule is so invite-heavy, and really even our dual meets we compete against schools two or three times our size."

And while the schedule has always been tough, Pittman has seen her team take what this season presents in stride.

"The competition has always been a little stiffer for us, but I think the girls will manage fine," the coach said. "This allows them to swim up and out to a higher level to see what they are capable of."

Macomb has already canceled its girls swim invite scheduled for this fall, but swimming is not the only program having trouble keeping home events.

The Bomber cross country program had to cancel its invite and may have to limit competitors at other meets this fall.

"I think Canton isn’t having any meets, we’ve canceled some invites, a lot of the big invites are not having meets, it is going to be mostly duals and triangulars," Macomb cross country coach Randy Ames said. "You can only have 49 kids in a race because the starter counts as a participant, so you include him and coaches and you’re looking at maybe six teams maximum at the bigger meets.

"Also, all the teams have to line up six feet apart."

The schedule will be different and so will the season.

The new Illinois High School Association’s athletic calendar has pushed up the end and start of seasons this year in an effort to get every sport a season.

And while a shortened season may be disappointing, Ames and his team are still setting big goals, even if they may be modified.

"The season is going to be shorter, it’s going to end around October 24 back from around November 7, I’m not sure about postseason, we may be able to run regionals," he said. "They will be smaller regionals than normal, only people in your region can run and ours goes from the Mississippi River up to the Quad Cities and to Peoria.

"There may be six or seven teams maximum at a regional, but we’ve talked about it, if regionals is as far as we go, then our goal is to win regionals."

Teams may struggle to schedule and get a state series, but having a chance to be back and competing again so far has proven reward enough for athletes who have been sidelined since early March.

"We had a little preseason meeting last week, and I noticed the intensity with the kids is super high," Pittman said. "We might only get a three-week season and everything is done, we might get a few weeks in, then shut it down for two weeks, then come back, I don’t know, I hope not.

"No matter what, the kids have talked about always coming to practice ready to go, it’s not going to be a slog through a four-month season, so let’s make it happen today, let’s race each other today and let’s use every day to build and build on even if it is an unknown. Everything we do helps, whether it is building a program, athletes or just getting together and being a team. They haven’t been able to just be together a lot, so they are enjoying just doing that at this point."