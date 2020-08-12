MACOMB – As the summer slips away and fall draws near the dominoes in college football when it comes to a fall season continue to tumble.

The Big 12 announced it would try to have a fall season with a modified schedule, allowing teams one nonconference game to go with its conference schedule.

Western Illinois’ slated Big 12 opponent, Oklahoma State, chose to play Tulsa instead of the Leathernecks in its nonconference game.

Also on Wednesday, the Big South Conference announced it would move conference play to the spring but allow league teams to pursue up to four nonconference games this fall.

North Alabama, which is scheduled to play Western Illinois in Week 1, announced it would try to play a fall nonconference season.

While much is still up in the air and changing daily, WIU coach Jared Elliott and the Leathernecks were going about their business despite not knowing what the future holds.

"I think there’s been this buzz for quite some time about a spring season, I think the thing that is most difficult for any program in the country is that we’re all still trying to get a lot of questions answered because everyone is in a different spot," Elliott said on Monday. "It’s difficult because no one knows how everything is going to play out, whether everything moves to the spring or there are games in the fall or games in the spring and fall.

"You want to be transparent and honest with your kids and everyone involved in the program as far as updates, but as we’ve gone through everything, it changes every month, every week and every day. It’s difficult to prepare players under those circumstances, so we just try to tell them everything we know."

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced last week it would move league play to the spring but allow teams to play a nonconference schedule if possible in the fall.

As of now, WIU is still unsure of what path it will pursue.

"The league gave us some direction and a plan is in place, so there is some relief there and we can create our plan that fits accordingly," Elliott said. "But there is a lot of frustration from a player level, a coaching level, an administration level as we get closer to the fall because there are unknowns."

And while the door is still open for fall games, before the Leathernecks take the field, Elliott wants to make sure his team is ready, no matter who the foe could be.

"The biggest thing for me is our players, their health, their safety, that is our top priority, that fueled the decision to move to spring," he said. "I think there is a lot of relief in terms of that, also, now the players have a better idea of the new plan. They know when that first game in the spring will be and how to prepare.

"Of course there are a lot of other things to talk about that are new, new logistical issues, travel, eligibility issues, there’s a new can of worms no one has ever experienced. The good news is, there is still a lot of ongoing dialogue so we can start to proceed."

With an eye towards spring, Elliott knows there is a chance for fall games, but before WIU can play, the coach would like a few questions answered.

"There are a lot of discussions right now, at the end of the day, it is our administration making decisions, but I really do believe at this level of football, it is tough for me to ask our players to play a game that does not carry playoff implications," he said. "Will these games help our team as far as being ready for the spring or playoffs? It’s not worth risking an injury, health or safety if these games won’t matter in the big picture.

"There’s still so much unknown, what fall games will mean for the spring, what are the true meaning and value of games. Playing means so much to our players, especially our seniors, so we have a lot to weigh before we decide to play or not."