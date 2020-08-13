Emily McGowan, of Galva, as recently named the 2021 Iowa Ms. Agriculture USA Queen.

Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.

McGowan is the 20-year-old daughter of Kenneth and Denise McGowan, of Galva. She graduated from Galva Jr./Sr. High School and is currently studying Business at Illinois Central College.

Her agricultural interests include cattle, poultry and growing apples. She was also a four-year member of the FFA.

Emily will be competing at the National Miss Agriculture USA Competition to be held in Ohio in June 2021.