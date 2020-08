CANTON-The Canton Police are continuing the search this morning for a local woman who has been missing since sometime Sunday night.

Jennifer Wages, 32, Canton, is about 5’4" and weighs about 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing black Capri leggings and a blue top. She is believed to be wearing sandals or maybe barefoot.

She was last seen walking barefoot in the northeast area of town.

If anyone has seen Jennifer, please contact the Canton Police Department, 647-5131.