Kewanee history took a hit — literally — when a large limb toppled the towering monument on the grave of pioneer Kewanee Physician Dr. Hiram Nance during a storm that left extensive damage Monday, Aug. 10.

The 30-foot-tall, polished granite tower stood on his family's plot in the northwest corner of what is known as the Old Kewanee Cemetery. A limb from a dead 70-foot tree that stood 10 feet to the northwest of the monument fell southeast, knocking the 20-foot obelisk, a four-sided pillar that narrows as it rises to the top, off the base, where it split into three pieces on the ground.

City crews removed the fallen limb and are making plans with Lacky & Sons Monuments to pick up the sections with special equipment and store them permanently near the 10-foot-tall base.

Kevin Newton, grounds and maintenance manager for the City of Kewanee, said due to the age of the burials, the fact that there are no longer any family members to contact, and the prohibitive cost of repair or replacement, cleaning up the aftermath is the only option.

"Usually, if there is a family involved when a stone is damaged their homeowner's insurance covers the cost, but that's not possible with many of these older grave stones," Newton said.

The cemetery was established in 1854, the same year Kewanee was founded, on land donated by Sylvester Blish, one of the founders of both Wethersfield and Kewanee. The cemetery is no longer used for burials and is essentially a historic site with the city still responsible for mowing and upkeep.

Larry Lock, co-curator of the Kewanee Historical Society museum, said too much damage was done to the pillar and the decorative sculptures on its sides to repair and put back on the base.

"It just wouldn't look the same," Lock said.

Dr. Nance died on April 9, 1886. and his wife, Sarah, in 1904. Three of their 12 children are also buried on the lot; all died between 1858 and 1867, and all between 1 and 5 years of age.

The first, a son named LaClede, was born in LaFayette, where Dr. Nance established his first practice, but may have been reburied on the lot. The second child, Claude, died in 1861. The third child, Grace, died in 1867.

It is not known when the massive monument was placed on the lot after Dr. Nance's death — 134 years ago — but it would be likely it was by his his oldest son, Albinus, who was a bank president and served as governor of Nebraska from 1879 to 1883. He may have had the resources and inclination to place such a memorial on the grave.

The obituary reads: "It is our unpleasant duty to record the sudden death of Dr. Hiram Nance, one of the most prominent physicians of this section of the state, who breathed his last at eight o'clock on Tuesday morning, the immediate cause of death being pneumonia."

He was born in Floyd County, Ind., on Sept. 23, 1822. The family moved to Adams County, Ill. in 1836 when he was 14 years old and at 18 he began the study of medicine. Graduating from the University of Missouri in St. Louis, he began his practice as physician and surgeon at LaFayette, Ill. where he married Sarah Smith in 1847.

In 1860 they moved to Kewanee and purchased the home Henry Gillman Little had built in 1853 at West Division and South Chestnut streets. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the State Medical Society and was one of the organizers of the Military Tract Medical Society and its second president. He died just 11 days before their 39th anniversary.

Neither Larry Lock of the Kewanee Historical Society nor Newton could say for sure if Dr. Nance's monument had been the tallest tombstone in any of the five cemeteries the city maintains, but it was certainly one of the tallest and most impressive for a country doctor who, as his obituary stated, "built up a very large and lucrative practice, and shown many examples of skill in the details of his profession."

Larry Lock and Dean Karau contributed to this story.