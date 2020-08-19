Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) released the following statement on the United States Postal Service (USPS):

"The United States Postal Service provides critical services to constituents in Illinois’ 18th Congressional District, particularly in our rural communities and for veterans and senior citizens who need critical medications. I continue to support mail carriers and the essential work they do, including the need for six-day door delivery. COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of our society, including our Postal Service and how Americans may choose to vote in this upcoming election. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to ensure the forthcoming election is secure so that Illinoisans can confidently exercise their civic duty during this pandemic.

"I am pleased that the Postmaster General decided to delay operational changes until after the election to avoid any confusion or the appearance of an impact on election mail that has increased because of COVID-19.

"Illinoisans can safely vote in person on election day or during the early voting process if the proper safety protocols are followed. However, voters who choose to vote by mail because of the pandemic must have their ballots delivered in a timely manner by the USPS. The Postal Service should not be political, and while Democrats continue to use it to stoke fear and anger ahead of this election, I am confident in the integrity of our electoral process."

Congressman LaHood has been a consistent supporter of the USPS since joining Congress, while recognizing the need for reform to make the USPS a more financially sustainable organization. In May, Rep. LaHood signed a letter to Republican leadership in support of the United States Postal Service and requested additional appropriations funding to support their efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. LaHood is also a cosponsor of the following pieces of legislation:

•H.R. 2382, the USPS Fairness Act – This legislation would repeal the requirement imposed by the United States Postal Services for prepayment of future postal service retirement benefits

•H.Res.54 – This resolution expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States Postal Service should take all appropriate measures to ensure the continuation of its six-day mail delivery service

•H.Res.33 – This resolution expresses the sense of House of Representatives that the United States Postal Service should remain an independent establishment of the federal government and not become privatized

•H.Res.23 – This resolution expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that United States Postal Service should continue door to door delivery for all business and residential customers