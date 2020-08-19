MACOMB — The McDonough County Health Department reported Tuesday that there have now been 128 people in the county who've recovered from coronavirus. Logistics Chief Niki Duffy said this leaves 14 active cases out of 158 confirmed cases in McDonough County. There were 16 deaths early in the pandemic.

Duffy also said that two more people have recovered from the virus in Schuyler County, raising the recovery total to 19. This leaves only one active case from a total of 20 confirmed cases. There have been no deaths in Schuyler County.

