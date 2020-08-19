MACOMB – A Western Illinois University graduate student has published a peer-reviewed journal article based on research about how social capital and frequency of media exposure affects the well-being of individuals in China.

Fanbin Zeng, of China, is starting his second year as a graduate student in the WIU Department of Communication. For his article, published in the journal "East Asia," he analyzed the 2015 Chinese General Social Survey, a nationwide, comprehensive and continuous social investigation project in China.

Before coming to WIU, Zeng was an assistant professor with tenure in China. He came to WIU as a Fulbright Scholar in 2018 and lectured on social media use and citizen participation.

"It highlights how great WIU and the graduate program in communication are that he chose to come here and continues to produce scholarly work at a high level," said WIU Communication Associate Professor Josh Averbeck.

Zeng was first invited to WIU by Art and Design Professor Keith Holz to deliver "The Relationship Between Social Media Use and Citizens."

"After perceiving and understanding Western Illinois University, I made up my mind to study at this excellent public college in order to further my project on the relationship between new media and politics in the United States, which matters very much for my sustainable development," said Zeng.

