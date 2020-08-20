GIRLS GOLF

Macomb 173, Normal Community 183

NORMAL – The Macomb girls golf team picked up another dual victory, this one coming on Wednesday as the Bombers downed Normal Community 173-183 at Ironwood Golf Club.

Laine Torrance led the way for Macomb, shooting a medal-winning round of 41.

Lily Vardaman was one shot back, tying for runner-up, with a 42.

Ellen Meixner was next for Macomb, shooting a 44.

Trinity Christensen rounded out the Bombers’ day, carding a 46.

Katie Teel had a 52 and Claire Allen a 64 for the Bombers.

UPCOMING MACOMB SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 22

Boys golf

Macomb hosting Gary Saunders Invitational, 8 a.m.

Thursday, August 27

Girls tennis

Macomb at Peoria Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

Macomb, Rock Island at Quincy Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Cross country

West Hancock, Liberty, Quincy Notre Dame, Unity, Beardstown at Macomb, 4:30 p.m

Girls swimming

Galesburg at Macomb, 4 p.m.