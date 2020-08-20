GIRLS GOLF
Macomb 173, Normal Community 183
NORMAL – The Macomb girls golf team picked up another dual victory, this one coming on Wednesday as the Bombers downed Normal Community 173-183 at Ironwood Golf Club.
Laine Torrance led the way for Macomb, shooting a medal-winning round of 41.
Lily Vardaman was one shot back, tying for runner-up, with a 42.
Ellen Meixner was next for Macomb, shooting a 44.
Trinity Christensen rounded out the Bombers’ day, carding a 46.
Katie Teel had a 52 and Claire Allen a 64 for the Bombers.
UPCOMING MACOMB SCHEDULE
Saturday, August 22
Boys golf
Macomb hosting Gary Saunders Invitational, 8 a.m.
Thursday, August 27
Girls tennis
Macomb at Peoria Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls golf
Macomb, Rock Island at Quincy Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Cross country
West Hancock, Liberty, Quincy Notre Dame, Unity, Beardstown at Macomb, 4:30 p.m
Girls swimming
Galesburg at Macomb, 4 p.m.