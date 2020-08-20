MACOMB/MOLINE, IL - A total of 1,105 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Spring 2020 semester at Western Illinois University. Of these, 156 graduates' primary attendance site was the WIU-Quad Cities campus.

Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 764 graduates.

Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6-3.74 GPA.

Master's degrees were earned by 313 graduates; 9 individuals earned their doctorate degrees in educational leadership. Nineteen individuals earned post-baccalaureate certificates.

Fulton County

Astoria

Mason Robert Blickenstaff, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Cameron, Bachelor of Arts, General Studies

Jacob Trey Schisler, Bachelor of Science, Physical Education K-12

Avon

Cody Jacob Chandler, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science

Emily Elaine Harding, Bachelor of Science, Apparel & Textile Merchandising

Aaron S. Miller, Bachelor of Business, Accountancy

Canton

Nicole Beebe, (Summa Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science, Medical Sciences

Sarah Anne Evans, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education

Rachel L. Henderson, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration

Jimmie A. Keefauver, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Mikayla Alexandra Kitchen, Master of Arts, History

Makenzie Nicole Mayall, Master of Science, Speech Pathology

Kalen Leigh Meacham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Fairview

Cassidy Dianne Collier, (Magna Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science, Speech Pathology & Audiology

Dylan D. Freeman, (Summa Cum Laude), Bachelor of Business, Management

Farmington

Rebecca Lynn Maccanelli, Bachelor of Arts, Art Studio

Megan S. Meade, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture Teacher Education

Megan E. Rogers, Bachelor of Business, Accountancy

Ipava

Ryan N. Robertson, Bachelor of Business, Supply Chain Management

Lewistown

Skyler Marie Mikulich, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration

London Mills

Jacob A. Doubet, (Magna Cum Laude), Bachelor of Business, Accountancy

Table Grove

Mason Drake Mccormick, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration

Vermont

Jerry Allen Butcher, Education Specialist, Educational Leadership

Joseph Robert Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business