CANTON-The City of Canton will begin spraying in their effort to reduce the mosquito population. The spraying will begin in the evening around dusk beginning Sunday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 3.

Spraying schedule as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 30 – Monday’s garbage route

Monday, Aug. 31 – Tuesday’s garbage route

Tuesday, Sept. 1– Wednesday garbage route

Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Thursday’s route

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Friday’s route

The spray is administered by an ULV (ultra low volume) machine which puts out fine droplets of Evoluer, an adulticide with a low level of toxicity that is proven to be a safe and effective way towards elimination of many pests, including mosquitoes. The active ingredients in Evoluer are Permethrin and Piperonyl Butoxide.

The City does recommend that even with the low toxicity, that residents avoid direct contact with the spray.

Residents need to do their part by eliminating any standing water on their properties. Standing water in bird baths, tires, buckets, etc. provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

They will continue to test mosquitoes and will spray accordingly. For more information on the product used and spraying schedule, please contact the Public Works Department at 309-647-5022.