ELMWOOD-Randolph ‘Randy’ Coulter, 69, Elmwood, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at the Renaissance Care Center in Canton. Cremation rites have been accorded through Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.
