Cheryl L. Pursell, age 56 of Blandinsville, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home in Blandinsville. She was born February 21, 1964, in Joliet, Illinois to Billy and Joann Burke Hand. Cheryl was united in marriage to Brad Pursell, May 19, 1990, in Channahon, Illinois.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation with the family will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Jones Mortuary in Colchester. Friends may view and sign the register book at the funeral home from 8:30 A.M. Wednesday till the end of visitation. Memorial is to her family. Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com.